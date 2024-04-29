In a surprising development preceding the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Nur Sofiqul Wazid, the National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), tendered his resignation on Monday. The move comes as a significant blow to the party's organizational structure.

Wazid's decision was conveyed through a formal letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and IYC President Srinivas BV. In the letter, he cited the candidature of Rakibul Hussain, the Congress nominee from Dhubri constituency, as the primary reason for his resignation.

Describing Hussain as an 'agent' of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Wazid accused him of fostering a culture of corruption and autocratic leadership within the party. He alleged that under Hussain's tenure, seven MLAs had defected from the Congress, attributing their departure to the minister's influence.

Wazid lamented Hussain's purported neglect of the interests of minority communities and criticized his performance as a public representative. He expressed disillusionment with the direction of the party under Hussain's leadership, prompting his decision to step down from his position within the organization.

In his resignation letter, Wazid conveyed his concerns to the Congress leadership, emphasizing the need for principled leadership and accountability within the party ranks.

The resignation of Nur Sofiqul Wazid adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Assam's political landscape. It underscores the challenges facing the Congress party in maintaining unity and coherence amidst internal dissent and external pressures.