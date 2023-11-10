The Delhi government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions reduced road congestion. The affidavit by the Delhi government came two days after the Supreme Court termed the odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions in the capital as 'optics'.

The top court is set to hear the matter related to Delhi air pollution on Friday.

The Delhi government also quoted a scientific study and said the odd-even scheme had a positive impact as it also led to an increase in the use of public transport, along with a 15 per cent fall in fuel consumption.

It also said that since July this year, it has collected over Rs 14 crore as an environment compensation charge.

Further, to a question by the court on why the Delhi government had not banned non-Delhi registered taxis, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government said a blanket ban was not possible. However, restrictions on the basis of fuel type and number could be considered.

On Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government had deferred the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme till the time the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness in curbing air pollution and issues an order in that regard.

As thick smog shrouded the national capital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down hard on the Delhi government's pollution control measures, particularly its flagship odd-even car rationing scheme.

This came a day after the Delhi government (on Monday) announced the return of its odd-even scheme after four years, anticipating further deterioration of air quality post-Diwali.

"Odd-even has been implemented in Delhi, but has it ever succeeded? It's all optics," the Supreme Court bench had said.