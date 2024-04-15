Odisha: 5 dead, 38 injured as bus falls from flyover in Jajpur
The incident took place around 9 pm on the Barabati bridge on National Highway-16, with the ill-fated bus reportedly en route to Kolkata from Puri, according to authorities familiar with the situation.
At least five people died and around 38 others were injured on Monday after a bus carrying around 50 passengers skidded off a flyover on National Highway-16 near Barabati in Odisha's Jajpur district.
The incident took place around 9 pm on the Barabati bridge on National Highway-16, with the ill-fated bus reportedly en route to Kolkata from Puri, according to authorities familiar with the situation.
Tapan Kumar Naik, Inspector in-Charge of Dharamshala Police Station, provided distressing details, stating, "Four men and a woman have tragically lost their lives in the accident. Around 40 individuals sustained injuries, with 30 of them currently being rushed to Cuttack SCB Medical College for urgent medical attention."
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