In a devastating incident at a prominent TMT rods and bars manufacturer in Odisha, two labourers from Assam lost their lives due to injuries sustained in a cylinder blast on May 5.

The explosion occurred at the terminal where rods were undergoing the melting process, shaking the premises and sending shockwaves through the local community.

The victims have been identified as Deben Baglary from Kathiatali in Nagaon and Babul Das from Naipam in Nagaon, both hailing from Assam.

Their untimely demise has plunged their families and loved ones into mourning, amplifying the gravity of the tragedy.

Initial reports suggest that the blast inflicted injuries on ten others, with four individuals currently in critical condition battling for their lives.

While the injured receive medical attention, the loss of two lives has cast a somber shadow over the manufacturing site.

Concerns about potential negligence on the part of the company have emerged, fueled by previous incidents of a similar nature at the facility.

The tragic episode has prompted questions about safety protocols and measures implemented by the company to prevent such catastrophic events.

In the aftermath of the blast, the families of the deceased have embarked on a sorrowful journey back to Assam with the bodies of their loved ones.

Their departure underscores the profound grief and anguish enveloping the community as they come to terms with the irreplaceable loss.