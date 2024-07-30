The Odisha Government has suspended senior IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao for serious professional misconduct. The suspension follows an incident of unruly behavior that occurred in Bhubaneswar on July 27, 2024.

Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, Deputy Inspector General of Fire Services and Home Guards, was placed under suspension by the State’s Home Department. This action was taken based on a confidential report submitted by the Odisha Director General of Police, which detailed the officer's involvement in the disturbance.

The incident, which unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Capital Police Station, reportedly involved Uttamrao trespassing into the government quarters of a female inspector and subsequently assaulting her spouse. The Home Department’s notification indicates that disciplinary proceedings are forthcoming.

During the suspension period, Uttamrao is restricted to the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack and must seek prior approval from the DGP for any departures. He is entitled to receive a subsistence allowance in accordance with the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) rules.