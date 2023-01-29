Odisha health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was allegedly shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district on January 29. The minister was rushed to the hospital after receiving bullet injuries on his chest.



Chief Minister of Odisha,Naveen Patnaik, has directed a CID probe into the attack on Naba Kishore Das, the minister of health and family welfare.



According to reports, the minister was on his way to Gandhi Chowk to attend a program when the incident occurred in Brajrajnagar, a town in the Jharsuguda district. Gopal Das, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), opened fire on Das as he was getting out of his car.



Speaking about the incident, sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI opened fire on the minister and that the bullets hit him in the left chest. A few rounds from ASI's revolver struck a nearby policeman who was also wounded.



Das was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. The minister is, according to officials, being flown to Bhubaneshwar for further treatment.

The ASI, who had been assigned to oversee the event's security, was right next to the minister when he opened fire.



Bhoi said that it wasn't clear why the employee was fired. According to Bhoi, the ASI is currently being questioned, and after a thorough investigation, additional information will be available.



The SDPO responded that there was no such information when asked about the ASI's instructions for firing at the minister.



The incident has raised serious concerns about the security measures.

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