A 50-year-old man in Odisha's Rourkela died from a heart attack allegedly caused by loud music during the immersion of a Saraswati idol.

The DJ who played the music during the ceremony has been detained by police.

The deceased, identified as Premnath Barabhaya, was the owner of a tea stall. He suffered from a heart attack allegedly due to the loud music being played by a DJ during the procession for the idol immersion.

Sources have said that a private party from Bhadrak district was hired to play music for the occasion.

After Barabhaya collapsed, he was rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

After his death, locals surrounded the Raghunathpali Police Station, demanding action.

Further investigation is ongoing.