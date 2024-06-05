BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik submitted his resignation to the Governor on June 5.

He reached Raj Bhavan in the morning and tendered his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das. The Odisha Assembly results were declared by the EC on June 4.

Naveen Patnaik’s BJD was able to secure 51 seats and lost power after 24 years.

Its main competitor BJP won 71 seats. Odisha has 147 assembly seats and a majority of 74 seats is required to form the government. The Congress won 14 seats.

