Odisha Parab to showcase the Soul of Odisha in Guwahati with grand celebration of culture, cuisine, crafts and tourism

Guwahati will host a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s rich cultural and tourism heritage as Odisha Parab arrives in the city from January 30 to February 1 at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Conceived as a flagship cultural and tourism showcase by the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, the three-day event aims to present the living traditions, creative expressions and diverse destinations of the state to audiences in the North-East.

Following the success of Odisha Parab in Bengaluru, the Guwahati edition marks the second chapter of the initiative and holds strategic significance as the first major outreach of the programme in the North-Eastern region. With Guwahati serving as a key cultural and transit hub, the event seeks to strengthen cultural ties and tourism linkages between Odisha and the North-East, while introducing experience-led tourism offerings to a wider audience.

Odisha Parab, Guwahati is being organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, with active participation from the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, ORMAS, ADISHA and the Mission Shakti Department. The showcase is designed to present a comprehensive portrait of Odisha by bringing together its culture, cuisine, crafts, handlooms, textiles, handicrafts and tourism destinations under one roof.

One of the major attractions of the event will be live craft demonstrations by master artisans from Odisha, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness traditional techniques and artistic processes in real time. Dedicated stalls will display a wide range of iconic Odia handicrafts and handwoven textiles, including GI-tagged products, allowing visitors to interact directly with artisans and purchase authentic creations that reflect the state’s cultural legacy.

The culinary segment will feature live cuisine demonstrations and curated food stalls showcasing the diversity of Odia food traditions, from tribal and coastal dishes to classic desserts such as Chhena Poda. A special highlight will be live cooking sessions by Odisha-based MasterChef Abinash Nayak, who will present traditional recipes alongside contemporary interpretations rooted in authentic flavours.

Cultural performances will form the heart of the event, with a rich line-up of classical, folk and tribal art forms that reflect Odisha’s storytelling traditions and martial heritage. Performances will include Odissi, Gotipua, Sambalpuri, Paika Akhada, Ghumura, Sahijata, Dhemsa, Chhau and Ghuduki, offering audiences an immersive glimpse into the state’s performing arts traditions.

Alongside cultural showcases, Odisha Parab, Guwahati will place strong emphasis on tourism promotion. Visitors will be introduced to Odisha’s key destinations, heritage circuits and experiential travel opportunities. Special initiatives such as a Tourism Roadshow and a Diaspora Meet will be organised to facilitate interaction between the Odia diaspora, tourism stakeholders, business communities and government representatives, with a focus on collaboration and partnership.

A high-level delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, along with senior state officials, will attend the event and engage with members of the Odia diaspora, prospective investors and tour operators from the North-East. These interactions are expected to play a key role in strengthening tourism cooperation, encouraging investment and fostering long-term partnerships aligned with Odisha’s cultural and tourism development vision.

Envisioned as more than a cultural festival, Odisha Parab, Guwahati is positioned as a platform for dialogue, exchange and celebration, reinforcing shared cultural values and inter-regional connections. The initiative underscores Odisha’s commitment to preserving its heritage while promoting sustainable tourism, inclusive outreach and experience-driven destination promotion beyond the state’s borders.