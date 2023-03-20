A Royal Bengal Tiger from Sunabeda Sanctuary dragged an old woman from her backyard in Jalamadai village of Sosenga panchayat in Odisha's Nuapada district and mauled her to death.

According to accounts, the elderly woman, 65-year-old Sanamati Barik, was collecting timber from her garden in the sanctuary when the huge cat charged her and clawed her.



The marauding tiger retreated to the bush as locals raced to the scene with sticks and other weapons, leaving behind a half-mauled body.

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Upon notification, Forest Department officers and employees arrived at the scene and submitted the body for a post-mortem examination. At the same time, the villages have been sensitised. Shiba Prasad Khamar, a Sunabeda forest ranger, confirmed the woman's death after inspecting the pug marks surrounding the corpse and the pattern of assault on the deceased.

It should be remembered that a tiger dragged a calf from a cowshed in Taria Mahua Bhatt village, which is part of the Nuapada range region, a few weeks ago.

As a result, the inhabitants of Jalamadai and adjacent habitations have been terrified since the tragedy on Sunday.