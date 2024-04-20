Odisha is reeling under the grip of a severe heatwave as temperatures soared to alarming levels in various districts across the state. Today, Baripada and Boudh emerged as the hottest spots, with both recording a scorching maximum temperature of 45.2°C, sending residents scrambling for relief from the blistering heat.

According to the latest data released, several other districts also experienced exceptionally high temperatures. Nuapada and Talcher joined the ranks with a maximum temperature of 45.2°C and 43.6°C respectively, adding to the intensity of the heatwave gripping the region. Bargah, Bolangir, and Angul were not far behind, with temperatures soaring above 40°C, exacerbating the discomfort for locals.

The sweltering conditions have compelled authorities to issue advisories, urging residents to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. The rising mercury levels have also raised concerns about the potential impact on public health, particularly among vulnerable populations.

In light of the extreme weather conditions, residents have been advised to stay indoors during the peak daytime hours, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Authorities have also set up temporary shelters and distributed essential supplies to assist those most affected by the heatwave.