Indian Railways, with the assistance of the government of Odisha, has launched an initiative to find those relatives whose families are still unsure of their whereabouts following the tragic rail accident in Bahanaga, Odisha.

The following information can be used to contact the family members, relatives, friends, and well-wishers of the passengers involved in this tragic tragedy.

These facts include links to images of the deceased, names of passengers admitted to various hospitals, and information concerning unidentified bodies.

Railway Helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families/ relatives of passengers affected in this rail accident.

Helpline 139 is being manned by senior officials of Railways. Also, BMC helpline number 18003450061/1929 is also working 24×7.

The Municipal Commissioner's Office in Bhubaneswar has set up a control room from which individuals will be driven, depending on the situation, to either a hospital or a mortuary. To help, officials have been sent out.