Insects have long served as a food source in various global communities. Among these, red weaver ants are used to prepare a unique chutney in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, known locally as 'Kai Chutney.' This chutney, known for its medicinal and nutritional benefits, was awarded the geographical indication (GI) tag on January 2, 2024.

The red weaver ants, scientifically termed as Oecophylla smaragdina, are known for their painful sting that can cause skin blisters. These ants are commonly found in the forests of Mayurbhanj, including the Similipal forests, which is Asia's second-largest biosphere.

The district's hundreds of indigenous households rely on the collection and sale of these insects and chutneys for their livelihood. Before being employed, the ants and their eggs are removed from their nests and cleaned. Grind a blend of salt, ginger, garlic, and chillies to make the chutney. In addition, other eastern states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh sell similar red ant chutneys.

Apart from its taste, red ant chutney is well known for its possible health advantages. It is said that the chutney provides an excellent source of iron, magnesium, potassium, calcium, zinc, protein, and vitamin B-12. This special chutney is also valued for its contribution to the growth of a robust neurological system and brain, which may help treat ailments like depression, exhaustion, and memory loss.

The inclusion of insects as a source of protein in human meals has been suggested as a potential remedy for environmental problems based on several studies and research projects. Traditional animal protein sources like cows, which are noted for producing large amounts of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane, might be replaced by insects. This strategy can help create a more sustainable food system and lessen its negative effects on the environment.