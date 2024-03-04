The Supreme Court decided on Monday (March 4) in a landmark decision that members of Parliament and state legislatures who accept bribes to cast votes and give remarks in the House or assembly might face legal action.



In 1998, the top court's decision upholding immunity in situations involving MPs and MLAs accepting payments in exchange for a speech or a vote in the House or Assembly was overturned. A seven-member Constitution panel led by Indian Chief Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the unanimous decision.

Here are the top five quotes by Chief Justice Chandrachud: