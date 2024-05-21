Police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged assault on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during a meeting at the AAP office in New Usmanpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East, Joy Tirkey, identified the accused as Ajay Kumar, also known as Ranbir Bhatti (41).

The incident occurred last Friday when Kumar was interacting with attendees at the AAP office. AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma hosted the meeting. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows individuals garlanding Kanhaiya Kumar before throwing ink on him and attempting to assault him. When AAP leader Chhaya Sharma intervened, she was also misbehaved with and threatened, according to police.

Reacting to the viral video, Congress leader Abhishek Dutta accused the BJP of orchestrating the assault, stating it would cost them the election. "This one slap is going to make the Bharatiya Janata Party lose the elections in Delhi. @kanhaiyakumar will win the elections, now it remains to be seen how many more these cowardly BJP people beat an innocent Bihari," he posted on X.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the incident, emphasising that violence has no place in a civilised society. "People are angry with the 10-year-old central government. People want change, especially the youth. In politics, in a civilized society, there is no place for violence. You may have opposition, you may have disagreements, but violence is wrong. I strongly condemn it. Elections should be fought on issues," Pilot told media.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for North-East Delhi, is contesting against two-time BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress is contesting three seats and AAP four, under a seat-sharing arrangement. Voting in Delhi's seven constituencies will be on May 25, with counting on June 4.