A section of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha, situated between Bheja and Bakaur in Bihar, on Friday morning.

The incident resulted in one fatality and nine injuries, according to District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar.

The bridge was being built over the Koshi River. Senior administrative officers were present at the scene to oversee the rescue operations.



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In a separate incident, a two-story building in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi collapsed on Thursday, March 21, resulting in two fatalities and one injury.

The building's first floor was vacant, while the ground floor functioned as a jeans factory.

The collapse led to the death of two factory workers and injured another, as reported by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.