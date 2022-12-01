Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 said that ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is not just a slogan but it takes into account account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate.

As India began its G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, PM Modi said that India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness.

PM Modi said that our priorities will focus on healing our 'One Earth', creating harmony within our 'One Family' and giving hope for our 'One Future'.

He said that today, we have the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people in the world and further added that we do not need to fight for our survival - our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one.

The Prime Minister said the greatest challenges that we face today such as climate change, terrorism, and pandemics can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together. He said that fortunately, today's technology also gives us the means to address problems on a humanity-wide scale.

“The massive virtual worlds that we inhabit today demonstrate the scalability of digital technologies.”,PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that housing one-sixth of humanity, and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs, India is a microcosm of the world.

“With the oldest-known traditions of collective decision-making, India contributes to the foundational DNA of democracy. As the mother of democracy, India's national consensus is forged not by diktat, but by blending millions of free voices into one harmonious melody.”, he added.

PM Modi said that India is the fastest growing large economy in the world today. He said our citizen-centric governance model takes care of even our most marginalised citizens, while nurturing the creative genius of our talented youth.

Prime Minister Modi said that India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive.

“Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm - of human-centric globalisation.”, PM Modi said.