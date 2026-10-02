‘One last push’: Injured pilot Smit Machchhar tells PM Modi how he helped avert tragedy on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped prevent a major tragedy after being attacked by his co-pilot aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he made “one last push” to reach the cockpit despite being severely injured.

Machchhar spoke to Modi over the phone on Friday while recovering in a hospital in the UAE. Recalling the moments after the attack, the captain said his 17 years of flying experience helped him realise that the aircraft was going down.

“When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.’ Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir,” Machchhar told the Prime Minister.

He said the other people on board also played an important role in bringing the situation under control. “The others also played an equal role in this,” he said.

Machchhar told Modi that although he was consciously telling himself that he was fighting for his own survival, he knew he could not allow the passengers to die.

“Consciously, I was telling everyone that I was acting for my own survival, but at the same time, I knew deep down that I could not let all of them die,” he said.

The captain also spoke about his experience in aviation, saying he had been flying aircraft for 17 years and had served as a captain for the past 11 years.

“I have been flying planes in aviation for 17 years. I have been a captain for the last 11 years. Even with my eyes closed, I know exactly what is happening with the aircraft,” he said.

Modi praised Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the incident, saying he had made the country proud.

“Your courage, your patience, and your presence of mind. You made crucial decisions in fractions of a second and saved so many lives,” Modi said.

“Today, the entire nation can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives—we are people who save lives,” he added.

The Prime Minister also assured Machchhar that he could contact him whenever needed. “Smit, whenever you need me, I am just a phone call away,” Modi said. “India is waiting to welcome you back and is very excited for it,” he told the captain, adding that people across the country were praying for his long life and good health.

Machchhar also spoke about how he managed to stay calm during the ordeal, saying he repeatedly recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

“Whenever I feel afraid, only one thing comes to mind: I recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Even during that ordeal, I was continuously reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. I know that God's grace was with me,” he said.

He later told Modi that he regularly recites the Hanuman Chalisa with his two-year-old son. Machchhar said his family had made sure they remained connected with their culture while living away from India.

The conversation turned emotional when Machchhar told the Prime Minister, “I never thought I'd be talking to you right now.”

Modi responded, “If you aren't emotional in front of me, then where will you be?”

Machchhar also expressed confidence about his recovery. “I am thinking of it as a journey that will happen slowly. And it will take time, but I am very, very confident that I will recover. And I will be completely healthy,” he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their assistance to Machchhar following the incident.

The incident involved flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot. Despite sustaining injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door and helped ensure the aircraft landed safely.

Modi had earlier praised Machchhar's “patience, presence of mind, and courage”, saying his actions helped prevent a “9/11-style tragedy”.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for Machchhar, recognising his actions during the incident. Special prayers and religious rituals have also been held at temples across India for his speedy recovery.