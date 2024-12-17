Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to present the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today, December 17. This landmark legislation aims to implement the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, proposing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.



In addition to this, the minister is expected to table amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. These amendments seek to synchronize assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous election framework.



The Union Cabinet, in September, approved the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee's report outlines a two-phase strategy for implementing simultaneous polls: the first phase involves holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together, while the second phase schedules local body elections (panchayat and municipal polls) within 100 days of the general elections. The panel also advocates for a unified electoral roll across all levels of elections.



The proposal has drawn mixed reactions. While parties within the BJP-led NDA alliance have welcomed the move, citing benefits such as cost savings, reduced time, and enhanced efficiency in the electoral process, several opposition parties in the INDIA bloc have voiced reservations about the bill.



The Lok Sabha session is expected to witness intense debate as the government pushes forward this transformative electoral reform





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