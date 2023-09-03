In a vocal critique of the recently constituted High-Level Committee on "One Nation One Election," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his skepticism about the committee's purpose and timing. Ramesh's comments came through a post on a microblogging platform on September 3, where he questioned the committee's true intentions.

According to Ramesh, the High-Level Committee's formation appears to be nothing more than a "ritualistic exercise," with predetermined terms of reference that heavily influence its recommendations. He also raised concerns about the composition of the committee, suggesting that it reveals the likely direction of its findings. Notably, the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, declined to be a part of this committee, a move Ramesh supported.

In a letter penned by Adhir Ranjan Choudhary to Home Minister Amit Shah on September 2, Adhir Choudhary conveyed his refusal to serve on the committee. He expressed his reservations, stating that the terms of reference for the committee were crafted in a way that seemed to guarantee specific conclusions, rendering the entire process an "eyewash."

Choudhary also voiced concerns over the sudden push for the "One Nation One Election" concept just months before the general elections, deeming it constitutionally suspect, pragmatically unfeasible, and logistically unimplementable. He highlighted the exclusion of the current Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from the committee, which he considered a deliberate affront to the principles of parliamentary democracy.

Given these circumstances, Adhir Choudhary concluded that he had no choice but to decline the invitation to serve on the committee.