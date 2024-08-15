Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for "one nation, one election" during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort. He emphasised the impact of continuous elections on India's development, stating, "Continuous elections in the country are causing headraces in development."

Modi pointed out that welfare schemes are now closely tied to election cycles. "Every three to six months we have elections, every work in the country is now linked to elections," he said. The Prime Minister urged political parties to support this reform, noting that discussions have already taken place and a committee has submitted a report on the matter.

"I request all political parties from the Red Fort to come forward for one nation and one election," Modi appealed, stressing the importance of national consensus on this issue.

In addition to electoral reform, the Prime Minister focused on agricultural development. He praised farmers who have adopted organic farming practices, suggesting that India could become "the organic food basket of the world" as it progresses towards its goal of becoming a developed nation.

Modi highlighted recent initiatives to support farmers, including easy loans, technological assistance, and improved produce valuation. "We must strive to make the lives of farmers better," he emphasised, linking agricultural reform to India's broader development goals.