Dinesh Vaghela, a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has died in Goa after a brief illness, confirmed an AAP leader on Tuesday.

Vaghela, aged 73, breathed his last at his residence in Panaji on Monday night, according to AAP Goa vice president Valmiki Naik.

A prominent figure within the AAP, Vaghela served as a member of the National Executive and was among the earliest supporters of the party, joining after the India Against Corruption movement. Hailing from Gujarat, he resided in Goa and was notably in charge of AAP's disciplinary committee, as stated on the party's official website.

The last rites of Dinesh Vaghela are scheduled to take place at the St Inez Crematorium near Panaji later in the day, informed Naik.