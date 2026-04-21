One year after Pahalgam killings, Army issues warning as families seek promised aid

A year after the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has issued a strong warning against cross-border terrorism while recalling its retaliatory response under Operation Sindoor. The attack on April 22, 2025, left 26 civilians dead after Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and carried out targeted killings.

Marking the anniversary, the Army emphasised that acts of terror would not go unanswered. “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said in a post, alongside a graphic that read, “Some boundaries should never be crossed. India does not forget.”

Investigations into the attack had revealed that victims were asked about their religion before being killed, intensifying outrage across the country. Families of those killed continue to grapple with the aftermath.

The wife of Prasanta Kumar Satapathy, one of the victims, said the loss has permanently altered her life. “It’s been almost a year. As they say, life goes on. But not a single day has passed that I haven’t remembered him,” she told ANI. She added that while financial aid was provided, a promised government job is still pending. “We received the financial assistance, but the government job they promised hasn’t been provided yet… I just want the government to fulfil the promises they made as soon as possible,” she said.

Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation resulted in the destruction of nine major terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. More than 100 militants were reportedly killed.

The strikes triggered a brief but intense escalation, including drone attacks and shelling from Pakistan. Indian forces responded with counter-strikes, damaging radar installations in Lahore and near Gujranwala. A ceasefire was eventually agreed on May 10 after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart.

Security forces later carried out Operation Mahadev, eliminating three terrorists believed to be directly involved in the Pahalgam attack.

On the diplomatic front, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and halted bilateral trade with Pakistan. Narendra Modi reiterated that any act of terror would receive a “fitting reply” and stressed that India would not distinguish between perpetrators and those backing them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has maintained that “Operation Sindoor is still going on,” signalling continued vigilance. Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi described the operation as the best example of “tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive.”

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said the operation showcased the Air Force’s “precision, strength, and unity of purpose,” while Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the strategic deployment of a carrier battle group that restricted Pakistan’s naval movement.

In his Independence Day address last year, Narendra Modi also announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, aimed at strengthening India’s offensive capabilities and countering future threats.

As the country marks one year since the attack, the focus remains on accountability, military preparedness and pending assurances to affected families.