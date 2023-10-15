The fourth flight carrying 274 Indians departed from war-torn Israel on October 15 under Operation Ajay, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said that it was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India.

"#OperationAjay 2ndflight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers," Jaishankar posted on x.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Operation Ajay' to repatriate around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Indian registration began on Thursday.

It has been more than a week since the onslaught that murdered over 1,300 Israelis, the majority of whom were civilians, when waves of Hamas fighters infiltrated the border. Over 1,000 Palestinians were also murdered as a result of Israeli reprisal attacks

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