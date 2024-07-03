Prime Minister Modi, in his Rajya Sabha speech took an indirect jibe at the Opposition, stating that the people of Manipur will reject everyone attempting to add fuel to the fire.

Asserting that the government is making all necessary efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur, PM Modi warned every party and leader attempting to provoke the ongoing crisis. “I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur,” he stated.

Modi informed that the Congress party had imposed President’s rule in Manipur 10 times during their government’s rule.

Furthermore, the prime minister ensured that all assistance is being provided to Manipur amidst the floods, informing that two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the state. He stated that the Central government is extending all support and cooperation to the state.

“The Union Home Minister stayed there for many weeks and the Centre is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the flood situation. Today, 2 teams of NDRF have reached Manipur,” PM Modi added.