The opposition parties, in an all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasized the need for a unifying figure in Manipur as the state continues to face violence for the past 50 days. They proposed sending an all-party delegation to provide a "healing touch" to the people and discuss the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

The meeting, attended by various parties including BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Mizo National Front, BJD, AIADMK, DMK, RJD, Samajwadi Party, and AAP, focused on finding a way forward for Manipur. The government presented a detailed overview of the issue, highlighting the geographical and historical context, but fell short of providing a concrete solution, according to sources.

While the demand for the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not unanimously supported, with only the Samajwadi Party and RJD raising the issue, other parties voiced their concerns and suggestions. The DMK suggested the establishment of a women's commission, while the Congress stressed the importance of avoiding the use of force to prevent further alienation of the people. An overwhelming consensus emerged for an all-party delegation to visit Manipur, which the government stated it would consider.

Speaking after the meeting, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra praised Amit Shah's visit to Manipur and highlighted the government's efforts, including strengthening border security and receiving suggestions from all parties. Uddhav Thackeray's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed the need for constructive action and demanded an all-party delegation visit the state in the following week.

Similarly, the Trinamool Congress called for an all-party delegation to address the crisis in Manipur, expressing concerns that such a situation had not been witnessed since Independence. They stressed the urgency of restoring peace, healing, and restoring harmony in the state. The party also criticized Amit Shah's visit, questioning if the central government was turning Manipur into another Kashmir.

RJD MP Manoj Shah, while highlighting the need for a healing touch in Manipur, expressed lack of trust in the current administration. He emphasized that peace could not be achieved as long as the current leader remained in charge.

On the other hand, the Congress criticized the BJP and the chief minister over the crisis in Manipur, stating that the all-party meeting should have been chaired by the prime minister, who has remained silent on the issue for the past 50 days. Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh criticized the state government's failure in providing effective governance during this critical period. Singh demanded the immediate disarming of all armed groups and stressed the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur. He called for a comprehensive relief, rehabilitation, resettlement, and livelihood package for the affected people.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who attended the meeting, expressed concerns about the escalating violence in Manipur. He urged the Government of India to take decisive action to control armed groups and ensure the well-being and security of the people of Manipur.

Since May 3, when ethnic clashes erupted following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in protest of the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, Manipur has witnessed nearly 120 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. Amit Shah's recent four-day visit aimed to restore peace in the state, but violence has continued unabated, prompting criticism from opposition parties regarding the central government's handling of the situation.