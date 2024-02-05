Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2024, made a pointed remark about the state of the opposition in India.

PM Narendra Modi said, "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

"They (Opposition) failed to fulfil their responsibility as opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition," he added.

Attacking Congress and Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..."



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The Prime Minister's remarks underscored a broader narrative of the opposition's position in Indian politics, as they face the challenge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Modi's leadership.

The BJP has recently registered impressive wins in key regional elections, and according to an opinion poll by ABP News and C-Voter, is predicted to return in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a significant majority.

In contrast, the opposition alliance, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), comprising leaders from 28 parties, is preparing to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but is projected to secure fewer seats than the ruling NDA.

Modi's assertion that the opposition might remain in their role for decades, much like their previous long tenure in power, reflects his confidence in the BJP's current political dominance and the challenges faced by the opposition in mounting an effective campaign against the ruling party.