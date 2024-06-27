The opposition INDIA alliance has announced plans to table adjournment motions concerning the NEET controversy in both houses of Parliament onn June 28. The decision was reached during a crucial meeting hosted by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

The alliance, comprising several opposition parties, intends to address a range of pressing issues including NEET, inflation, unemployment, and alleged misconduct involving institutions like the CBI, ED, and the governor's office. These matters will be vigorously debated during discussions on President Droupadi Murmu's address.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh affirmed, "Today's meeting covered various critical topics... We are committed to thorough debates in Parliament, whether on the President's address or the election of the speaker."

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government faces mounting criticism over allegations of irregularities in the NEET medical examinations and the recent cancellations of UGC-NET, CSIR UGC-NET, and NEET-PG exams. President Murmu addressed these concerns, emphasizing the need for transparent processes and strict action against any malpractice.

In response, Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government, stating, "The government cannot evade responsibility by calling for unity above political divides. Our youth demand justice, especially amid rampant unemployment. The Union Education Minister must be held accountable."