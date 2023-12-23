Union Minister Smriti Irani has come under fire from prominent women opposition leaders, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Supriya Shrinate, for her recent comments regarding the LGBTQIA+ community. The criticism stems from Irani's response during an interview with news agency ANI, where she addressed a question posed to her in Parliament about the possibility of formulating a menstrual hygiene policy inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Irani defended her stance, stating that the question posed by MP Manoj Jha was ill-intended and designed to attract attention. She specifically mentioned that the question, "Which gay men without a uterus has a menstrual cycle?" was intended to shock, provoke, or garner attention. The minister went on to assert that menstruation is not a handicap and expressed the government's reluctance to implement mandatory paid leave for periods, citing potential biases and harassment at the workplace.

The response from opposition leaders was swift and critical. Priyanka Chaturvedi, a leader from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), condemned Irani's lack of understanding of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Chaturvedi emphasized that LGBTQIA+ is an umbrella term that includes transgenders, many of whom menstruate. She expressed shock at the minister's arrogance and insensitivity towards an issue that is a lived experience for many.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate joined the chorus of criticism, highlighting that LGBTQIA+ extends beyond gay men and encompasses men as well as menstruating women. She called out Irani's "apathy, arrogance, and ignorance," urging the minister to educate herself on the diverse issues within the LGBTQIA+ community.