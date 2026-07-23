Opposition misleading students on NEET issue, says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 23 accused the Congress and Opposition parties of attempting to politicise the NEET issue instead of engaging in a constructive debate in Parliament.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Sonowal said the NDA government is committed to safeguarding students’ interests and strengthening their future through necessary measures.

“The Congress and the Opposition do not want to engage in a constructive debate in Parliament on the NEET issue. Instead, they are trying to mislead young people through dirty politics, which is condemnable,” he said.

Sonowal alleged that the Opposition was conspiring to politicise the issue by encouraging students to participate in what he described as “dirty politics.” He said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working for the welfare of students and is committed to ensuring that their future remains secure.

“The main target is that the life and future of students should always be secured. Those who are at fault will not be spared. The Prime Minister himself has stated that no interest is bigger than the interest of students,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further said that the government is taking steps to uncover the truth behind the issue and resolve it in a manner that would brighten the future of students. He also urged the Opposition to participate in discussions on national issues instead of spreading hatred and politicising matters concerning students.