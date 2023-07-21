In a heated session at Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the opposition of lacking seriousness in conducting discussions on the recent Manipur violence. The Minister expressed concern over the grave situation in the state and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the issue.

"Manipur incident is definitely very serious, and understanding the situation, PM Modi himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. PM has said that strictest action will be taken over the incident," Rajnath Singh stated, acknowledging the gravity of the events that unfolded.

Amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation, the Defence Minister expressed the government's willingness to engage in a constructive discussion on the matter. He emphasized the importance of dialogue in Parliament to address the crisis effectively.

"We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the All Party Meeting, and I reiterate this in the Parliament that we want a discussion in the House over Manipur," Rajnath Singh asserted.

However, the Minister expressed his disappointment, alleging that some political parties were hindering the dialogue process and preventing a meaningful discussion. He accused a few opposition parties of creating unnecessary disturbances, which impeded the opportunity for a comprehensive debate on the Manipur issue.

"I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can't take place. I am clearly leveling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur as they should have been," Rajnath Singh stated.