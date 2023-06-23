Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23 said the opposition parties have decided to fight the elections together and another such meeting will be held soon.

''It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon,'' the Bihar Chief Minister said while speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting.

During the joint conference, Kumar also slammed the performance of the BJP-led central government.

Besides Nitish, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressed the media persons and said that the opposition parties will fight unitedly.

''We are united. We will fight unitedly. Don't call us opposition. We too are citizens of India and we are also patriotic. The history started from here and BJP wants that history to be changed. We want history to be saved from Bihar,'' she added.

She further slammed the BJP-led Central government accusing it of not caring for the economy and people, adding, ''If BJP wins the next elections, then there won't be any elections from the next time.''



