Opposition slams poll schedule, says dates structured for BJP’s convenience

A day after the election schedule for the upcoming Assembly polls was announced, senior leaders of the Indian National Congress on March 16 raised questions over the timing and structure of the polling phases, alleging that the schedule appears to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the manner in which the election dates and phases have been structured suggests that the decision was taken keeping the BJP’s convenience in mind. Reacting to the announcement, she remarked that the schedule seems to have been designed to suit the ruling party.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed surprise over the early polling date in Kerala. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Tharoor said the April 9 polling date had “taken everyone aback,” as many had expected the voting to be held in the final ten days of April. He noted that the early schedule leaves the party with barely three weeks to prepare.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that Assembly elections will be held in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on April 9, while polling in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23. Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all the states has been scheduled for May 4.

Tharoor pointed out that the challenge for the Congress in Kerala is significant, as the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front returned to power in the previous election, breaking the state’s decades-long pattern of alternating governments between the two fronts. He added that while the CPI(M) has fielded several incumbent MLAs, the Congress has introduced many new candidates who require time to familiarise themselves with their constituencies.

Despite the shorter campaign window, Tharoor said the party is prepared to face the challenge and is working intensively on its election strategy. He also indicated that he may have to miss the final two weeks of the ongoing Parliament session due to campaign commitments in Kerala.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee general secretary K. C. Venugopal also highlighted that the effective campaign period is limited. He noted that the schedule coincides with the Holy Week and comes just days before the Vishu festival, which further reduces the number of available campaign days.

Venugopal, however, asserted that the Congress remains prepared for the electoral battle and will contest the polls with full strength despite the constraints posed by the schedule.