Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has dismissed opposition to the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, claiming that critics are "powerful people" misleading the public. He emphasised that while criticism is a democratic right, it should be based on valid reasoning.

"Who are those who are opposing this bill? There are a few powerful people who have encroached upon Waqf properties. They are misguiding people. They are saying the bill is unconstitutional. It's everyone's right to criticise things, but criticism must have some substance in it," Rijiju said in an interview with ANI.

The proposed amendment has received support from various organisations, including the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), which has urged Members of Parliament from Kerala to back the bill. Rijiju highlighted that this support transcends religious boundaries and is in the interest of disadvantaged communities.

"The request letter sent by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council is extremely important for everybody. Many of the organisations across communities are supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We must understand that the Bill is basically in the interest of the poor Muslims, children, and women and also to ensure that the properties of the Waqf are managed in a transparent and accountable manner," Rijiju stated.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar echoed similar sentiments, citing concerns from families in Munambam, near Cochin, who fear losing their land due to claims by the Waqf Board. He criticised political leaders for ignoring the issue and urged them to take a clear stance.

"Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council and many other Christian organisations are asking the MPs from Kerala to take a stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and vote in favour of it. Because in Kerala, in a place called Munambam near Cochin, hundreds of poor families are having the threat of their land being seized by the Waqf," Chandrasekhar said.

He further argued that Kerala’s MPs should focus on protecting people’s rights rather than engaging in appeasement politics. According to him, the bill is not against any particular religious community but is meant to align the existing law with India’s constitutional values.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also welcomed the KCBC's endorsement, calling their stance a "welcome step."

"A welcome step by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC). Their call is for amending the sections which are 'unfair' and 'anti-constitutional' in the existing Waqf Act," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The KCBC's statement, issued by Fr. Thomas Tharayil, called for changes to what it described as "unjust" provisions of the Waqf Act. The organization noted that the current law allows "illegal claims" that prevent people in Munambam from asserting their revenue rights over their land.

"The Farooq College management, which sold the land to the residents of Munambam, has asserted that the land in question was received as a gift. The MPs should cooperate to amend the Waqf Bill, which has provisions to raise claims against this. KCBC will send a letter to each MP requesting to vote in favour of amending the Waqf Bill," the KCBC statement read.

The issue has sparked protests among the 610 families in Munambam, a coastal village in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, who have been resisting the Waqf Board’s claim over their land for years.