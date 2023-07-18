Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the only identity of the opposition is to abuse National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here in New Delhi on July 18.

He said this while addressing a gathering during the meeting of NDA in the national capital.

''There should be competition in politics but the leaders should behave like enemies. At present, the only identity of opposition is to abuse NDA,'' he added.

Praising the NDA, the Prime Minister said that the latter is not the symbol of coalition and compulsion but the symbol of coalition and contribution.

''No party is smaller or bigger in NDA. Together, we are moving in the direction of a common objective,'' he added.

He said that it is highly surprising that prominent foreign leaders like the US, Japan, and UK are inviting NDA leaders despite the fact that India's general elections are very close, adding, ''They do so because they are aware that the NDA alliance has a strong probability of coming back to power in India''.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to all such leaders for not complaining about not getting a chance to meet him and haven't invited on several occasions.

Commenting on the economy, the Prime Minister said that in 2014 Indian economy was in 10th position and at present is at number 5.

''The coalition members of NDA and in the third term of NDA, the Indian economy will be at number 3,'' PM assured.

He further said that in the last 9 years of NDA being in power, a strong foundation has been laid and added, ''In 2024 Lok Sabha elections the NDA vote share will cross 50 per cent mark''.

PM Modi said in the last 9 years we have transferred Rs 30 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer in the bank accounts of the poor and saved around Rs 3 lakh crore which earlier used to go into corruption.