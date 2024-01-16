The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for very dense fog and cold wave conditions in Delhi for Wednesday and Thursday.

It has also issued red alert in Punjab and Haryana for very dense fog and cold wave conditions on Wednesday and orange alert in both the states on Thursday.

An advisory released by the weather department for fog in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh stated that it may affect some airports, highways and railway routes. It also said that the fog would result in difficult driving conditions with slower journey times. "Unless taken precautionary measures, it may lead to some road traffic collisions," IMD said in the advisory.