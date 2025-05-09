Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan reassured the nation Friday that food reserves remain at full capacity despite escalating border conflicts with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

"Our agricultural reserves are full. Whether wheat, rice or other grains, we have sufficient quantities," Chauhan stated. "The soldiers are posted on the border, and farmers are in the fields."

The Minister announced a new initiative for enhancing Kharif crop production while emphasising the government's commitment to food security.

Chauhan's statements come amid heightened military activity after India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, where civilians were killed.

"In Pahalgam, innocent civilians were killed by terrorists. Husbands were killed before their wives in the name of religion," Chauhan said. "We attacked the terror hotspots but not the civilians."

The Indian Army repelled multiple Pakistani drone attacks along the western border overnight. BSF foiled an infiltration attempt in Samba district, while two Pakistani drones were shot down in Naushera sector.

Health Minister JP Nadda conducted a critical review of nationwide healthcare facilities on Friday, ensuring operational readiness of all hospitals amid the escalating conflict. Senior health officials briefed Nadda on monitoring mechanisms and emergency preparedness across all medical facilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a security review at South Block with military leadership, including CDS General Anil Chauhan and service chiefs.

A blackout was implemented in Jammu after explosions near the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The Army confirmed: "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation."