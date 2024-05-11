External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recalled the 1998 Pokhran nuclear test on Saturday, may 11, stating that the decision has fortified India's National Security.

He emphasised that the current NDA government is following the path of the 1998 NDA government in countering terrorism and enhancing border infrastructure.

Jaishankar noted that political decisions shape the future of India. In 1998, under NDA Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India carried out the Shakti series of nuclear tests at Pokhran, a crucial milestone for India's nuclear capabilities in national security and clean energy.

Five advanced weapon design nuclear tests were conducted on 11 and 13 May 1998 at Pokhran range in Rajasthan Desert. The Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) confirmed the estimated yields in its press release of 15 September 2009.

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