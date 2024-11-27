Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced a significant achievement in the ongoing Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0, with over 1 crore DLCs generated by pensioners across India. The month-long campaign, launched on November 1, 2024, and set to conclude on November 30, aims to digitally empower pensioners and eliminate the need for physical visits to banks for the certificate submission process.

Singh highlighted the success of the campaign, stating that it will greatly improve the ease of living for senior citizens. "This landmark achievement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of digital empowerment, as highlighted in the recent Mann Ki Baat episode," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, in the 116th episode of Mann Ki Baat, praised the initiative for making technology more accessible to the elderly. "Over 2 lakh recipients of DLCs are aged above 80, which demonstrates how technology is benefiting even the oldest members of our society," Modi remarked.

According to the Personnel Ministry, by November 26, 2024, over 30% of the generated DLCs (30,34,218) were created using face authentication technology, marking a significant 202-fold increase in its use. The successful collaboration of pension disbursing banks, government departments, UIDAI, and welfare associations has played a crucial role in the campaign's success.

Singh concluded that the achievement reflects the government's commitment to using digital tools for the benefit of pensioners and to promoting a tech-savvy society.

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