Government officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have announced that the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), known as PMAY-U 2.0, is set to be launched imminently. This phase aims to build over one crore houses in urban areas across India, with the allocation for the scheme expected to be included in the upcoming Union budget next month.

An official from the ministry disclosed that the modalities of PMAY-U 2.0 are currently being finalized, emphasizing that the revamped scheme will incorporate lessons learned from its first phase. The primary focus will be on better targeting of beneficiaries and ensuring prompt disbursement of assistance without delays.

PMAY-U 2.0 is likely to introduce three categories for housing assistance: Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG), according to another official familiar with the matter.

The Modi government's Union Cabinet, in its first meeting under the new term (Modi 3.0) on June 10, approved government support for the construction of three crore houses under PMAY. Launched on June 25, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMAY-U initially aimed to achieve 'Housing for All'.

Over the past nine years, PMAY-U has significantly impacted millions of families, providing them with pucca houses, which were once a distant dream, according to ministry reports. The scheme has been instrumental in transforming lives across both rural and urban India, offering basic amenities along with housing assistance.

The ministry highlighted that out of the 1.14 crore houses grounded for construction, more than 84 lakh houses have already been completed and delivered to beneficiaries. It further noted that ₹1.64 lakh crore out of the committed central assistance of ₹2 lakh crore has been released to date.

Women empowerment through PMAY-U has been a notable achievement, with ownership of over 94 lakh houses registered in the name of female members or jointly. This initiative aims to provide women with an independent identity through home ownership.

Under one of the scheme's verticals, the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), approximately 25 lakh houses are benefiting from interest subsidies, indicating significant participation from urban households.

PMAY-U has also promoted the adoption of new construction technologies on a large scale. The Light House Projects (LHPs) at six locations across India exemplify this effort, showcasing affordable housing solutions constructed using innovative technologies in a shorter timeframe. LHPs in Chennai, Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow, and Ranchi have already been inaugurated, while construction is progressing in Agartala.

The ministry expressed confidence that these initiatives under PMAY-U 2.0 will continue to accelerate the pace of urban housing development, catering to the growing needs of urban populations across the country.