Over 100 flights at the Delhi airport faced major delays on the morning of January 3 amid bad weather conditions, an official said. Dense fog resulted in low visibility.

The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also added, "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."