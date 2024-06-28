A Pune-bound Air Asia flight, I5-319, carrying over 100 passengers, was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was received. Immediate action was taken by the airport authorities to ensure the safety of all onboard.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation. The plane has been moved to a secure location for a detailed inspection.

The bomb threat prompted swift evacuation procedures, with passengers being safely escorted off the aircraft. A comprehensive search operation was initiated to determine the credibility of the threat.

The investigation is ongoing, with security personnel meticulously inspecting the aircraft and surrounding areas. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and security of air travel.