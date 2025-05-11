The Indian Army on May 11 confirmed that over 100 terrorists, including several high-value operatives linked to major terror attacks against India, were neutralised during Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Addressing the media, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), stated, “These precision strikes have resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including key figures such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed — individuals directly linked to the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.”

Among the slain operatives, Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, was a principal target. Azhar had long been wanted for his role in the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 hijacking that led to the controversial release of Masood Azhar from Indian custody in 1999. He was also a critical figure in training and coordinating terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Malik Rauf, a senior commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and designated global terrorist by the United States, and Mudasir Ahmed, the head of LeT’s central headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke, were also among those killed.

Lieutenant General Ghai emphasised that Operation Sindoor was launched with a "clear military objective to punish the masterminds and planners of terror while systematically dismantling their operational infrastructure." He further underscored India's unwavering resolve against cross-border terrorism.

Providing further details on target identification, the DGMO said, "Infamous locations like Muridke, which have produced global terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, were among our primary targets."

Air Marshal AK Bharti, who also addressed the press, revealed that the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on heavily fortified terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, both situated deep within Pakistani territory. "Following thorough target system analysis, air-to-surface guided munitions were deployed to ensure maximum effectiveness with minimal collateral damage," Bharti noted.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, days after Pakistan-backed terrorists unleashed violence in Pahalgam. In this latest offensive, India has signalled its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and reaffirmed its commitment to act decisively against terror networks operating from across the border.