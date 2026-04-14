Over 1.28 lakh raids expose LPG black marketing, thousands of cylinders seized

India’s crackdown on LPG hoarding and black marketing has intensified sharply, with enforcement agencies conducting over 1.28 lakh raids and seizing more than 59,000 cylinders across the country since March 2026, according to official figures released on April 13.

The large-scale enforcement push has led to the registration of over 1,000 FIRs and the arrest of 238 individuals, signalling tighter monitoring of fuel distribution amid ongoing global energy volatility.

Officials said the action is part of a coordinated response to stabilise fuel supply chains as geopolitical developments in West Asia continue to impact international energy markets. Daily inspections, surprise checks and district-level enforcement drives have been intensified in collaboration with oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Public sector OMCs have also taken disciplinary action against irregularities in the distribution network. So far, 219 LPG distributorships have faced penalties, while 56 have been suspended.

Authorities noted that the enforcement campaign is being complemented by administrative measures aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply. Domestic LPG, PNG and CNG supplies remain fully protected, while commercial LPG allocation has been prioritised for essential sectors such as healthcare, education and critical industries.

To prevent shortages and ensure equitable access, the government has also expanded targeted distribution. Supplies of 5 kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers have been doubled, with over 13 lakh units distributed since late March through awareness drives and state coordination.

At the same time, officials are working to reduce pressure on LPG demand by promoting alternative energy options. Increased availability of kerosene, coal and piped natural gas (PNG), along with incentives for new connections, is being rolled out across states.

Consumers have been advised to avoid panic buying and rely on official communication channels. Digital LPG booking now accounts for nearly all transactions, while authentication-based delivery systems have been strengthened to curb diversion.

Alongside enforcement, policy measures are being fast-tracked to strengthen long-term energy security. The government is accelerating city gas distribution networks and pushing adoption of cleaner fuels, while also extending support for electric mobility and domestic manufacturing of critical components.

Officials said the combined approach—strict enforcement, supply-side management and clean energy transition—is aimed at shielding consumers from global price shocks while ensuring stability in essential fuel availability.