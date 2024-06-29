More than 20 flights operated by IndiGo were cancelled on Saturday, a day after the roof of Terminal 1 at the Delhi airport collapsed. The incident prompted the suspension of operations at the terminal.

According to a source, 23 flights of IndiGo and 2 flights of SpiceJet scheduled to operate from Terminal 1 were cancelled. There was no immediate comment from IndiGo regarding the cancellations.

However, a SpiceJet source confirmed that all its operations from Terminal 1 have been moved to Terminal 3, ensuring all flights operated as scheduled on Saturday.

The roof collapse incident, which occurred on Friday, led to the suspension of all operations at Terminal 1. Flights initially scheduled to operate from this terminal have now been shifted to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

In response to the incident, the Delhi airport operator DIAL announced on Friday that a technical committee has been established to investigate the roof collapse. The primary cause of the incident is suspected to be the continued heavy rainfall in the region.