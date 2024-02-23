The UP Board's high school and intermediate exams commenced with stringent measures to deter cheating, resulting in over 3 lakh students abstaining from the exams on the first day.

The board implemented several strict measures such as using ID cards with barcodes for room inspectors, enhancing surveillance with CCTV cameras and police presence, and initiating online monitoring of examination centres.

On the first day, 3,33,541 candidates were absent across both shifts, and five cheating incidents were reported. The offenders, including fake candidates and a centre administrator, faced repercussions. The board also introduced additional initiatives for increased vigilance.

The unique use of ID cards with barcodes for teachers was aimed at preventing fake room inspectors. Heightened supervision was maintained in sensitive examination centres with CCTV cameras and voice recorders.

The UP Police increased its presence in sensitive examination centres to ensure exam integrity. Online intensive monitoring was integrated at various administrative levels to improve question paper security.

Command and control rooms were set up in key administrative offices and regional centres. District-level control rooms were also established to strengthen monitoring efforts across the state.