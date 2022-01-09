NEW DELHI: Ahead of Budget Session in the Parliament, 402 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,409 samples tested from January 4 to 8.

All the samples were sent to genome sequencing for Omicron variant confirmation.

The staffs are advised to follow the precautions as per the guidelines of the government.

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Reportedly, a consolidated list of 200 Lok Sabha and 69 from Rajya Sabha and 133 allied staff tested positive.

Various officials of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are also in isolation.

A recent order by the DDMA directed all government offices to run under 50 percent of staff capacity and the rest will work from home. Taking the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, seriously the Central government also exempted its staff from biometric (daily punching) for attendance.

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