Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a landmark achievement for Indian Railways, revealing that the organization has recruited five lakh employees over the past decade, outpacing the 4.4 lakh recruitments made between 2004 and 2014. This milestone was shared during the national convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association, held on Monday at the Ajani Railway Ground.

The minister also introduced a historic initiative—a dedicated annual recruitment calendar for Indian Railways. "This measure aims to bring greater efficiency and transparency to the hiring process," Vaishnaw said, highlighting its significance as a first for the organization.

The convention saw participation from prominent figures, including association president B.L. Bhairava, Central Railway General Manager Dharamveer Meena, and South East Central Railway General Manager Neenu.

Reflecting on the government's commitment to constitutional values, Vaishnaw commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's respect for the Constitution, symbolized by his bow before Parliament. "Respect for the Constitution is not merely symbolic; it is demonstrated through action," the minister emphasized, ahead of Constitution Day on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw further announced that 12,000 general coaches are currently under production to bolster the Railways’ infrastructure, showcasing the organization's focus on modernization and capacity-building.

Adding a commemorative touch, the minister unveiled a souvenir honoring the association's contributions. Earlier in the day, he visited the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi to pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The two-day convention, which concludes on Constitution Day, underscores Indian Railways' dedication to fostering inclusivity and empowering SC/ST employees while striving for transformative progress.