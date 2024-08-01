In the wake of severe cloudbursts across the Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts, more than 50 individuals have been reported missing. The catastrophic events have prompted extensive rescue and relief operations under the directive of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu.

Chief Minister Sukkhu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and provided assurance that comprehensive efforts are underway to locate and aid those affected. "It is profoundly distressing to learn that over 50 people are missing due to cloudbursts in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district, and Jaon and Nirmand villages in Kullu. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Home Guard, and Fire Services are actively engaged in search and rescue operations. Local administrations have been directed to ensure smooth execution of these operations. I am in constant communication with officials to oversee the progress. The state government is committed to providing all necessary assistance," stated Chief Minister Sukkhu in a public announcement.

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Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi reported that 36 individuals are missing from the Samej area of Shimla district, and eight from the Tikken area in Mandi district. Two bodies have been recovered, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Mandi police issued a press release detailing the extent of the damage. They reported that a cloudburst in Village Rajban near Terang, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Tikkan in Police Sub Division Padhar, resulted in two houses being completely washed away and one partially damaged. The heavy rainfall last night has exacerbated the situation, making rescue efforts even more challenging.