After 283 Indian nationals, lured into Myanmar with promises of fake jobs, were repatriated, the Government of India rescued 266 more nationals who had fallen victim to fake job offers in Myanmar and Thailand, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"(The) government of India arranged for the safe repatriation of 266 Indians yesterday by an IAF aircraft, who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia. On Monday, 283 Indians were similarly repatriated. (The) Indian embassies worked with Myanmar and Thailand governments to secure their release and facilitate their repatriation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweeted with pictures of the Indians who were repatriated.

In a statement on Monday, the government said that these Indian nationals were lured with fake job offers and subsequently made to partake in "cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border".

Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand coordinated with the local authorities to secure the repatriation of the Indian nationals on March 10 by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

The ministry said India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of its nationals lured to various Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers.